Cedar Rapids launches neighborhood emergency preparedness

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - The flood of 2008, the flooding in 2016 and last year's disaster are some of the many natural disasters Cedar Rapids has experienced. The city of Cedar Rapids launched its emergency preparedness initiative on the one year anniversary of the derecho 2 weeks ago.

In response to the derecho and flooding, the city is proactively pushing a program to help residents prepare themselves, their neighbors and their community for a number of possible emergencies. The name of the initiative is PACT for prepare, act, communicate and train.

The City surveyed 3rd graders on fire safety and found many were not prepared for that kind of an emergency.

Greg Buelow is the Public Safety Communications Specialist for the City of Cedar Rapids.

"We had a survey that we had them take home and we asked them to do it with their parent or guardian and the results were troubling, to be honest with you, almost 96 to 97% had smoke alarms but when asked if they had practiced a fire escape plan, we found it was around 16 percent."

The City is working to help residents be better prepared.

"For example, a lot of times, first responders will tell people, 'Shelter in place.' What does that mean? And so we need to give explicit instructions of what that involves. You know, it's not opening the window and staying at home. I mean shutting the windows and doors and maybe even sealing them off in certain cases," Buelow said.

Act -- this is making a fire escape plan or knowing where to go if there is a tornado or high winds.

"The basement or lowest level of your home, for example," Buelow said.

Communicate is a critical piece in any kind of a disaster.

"We really want to stress that the NOAA weather radio is a great source for all hazards information but we also want to stress that we have a local emergency alert stations, radio stations that's designated to get information out to the public," Buelow said.

The last one is to consider training to volunteer with one of the relief organizations when you're not hurt but your neighbor is.

The PACT initiative has a new topic every month. Generator safety is the topic for August.

The City will recognize emergency preparedness month on September 11th as the community marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. City staff will be at 5 Hy-Vee locations in Cedar Rapids, distributing bags with resource information and emergency preparedness booklets.