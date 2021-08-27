Blood services organization ImpactLife to require vaccines for all employees

(KWWL) -- ImpactLife, a nonprofit blood services organization serving Iowa and other Midwest states, announced on Friday that it will be requiring all of its employees to be fully vaccinated by November 1, 2021.

ImpactLife provides blood to 125 hospitals in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, and Wisconsin. They have over 700 employees operating in 20 Donor Centers.

The organization was previously known as the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center and has recently changed its name.

Many other companies, including health care systems across the country and region, have announced vaccine requirements for employees. The organization says they will consider requests for medical and religious exemptions from getting the vaccine.

“Our decision comes after several weeks of dialogue and deliberation, with feedback from key stakeholders across our organization,” CEO Mike Parejko said. “Ultimately, the decision to require COVID‐19 vaccination was unanimously supported by our executive management team, our medical leadership, and Board of Directors. We believe this step will help ensure the safety of our staff and the ability to continue to provide our region’s blood supply as we work through the COVID‐19 pandemic.”

Parejko told employees in a letter that the requirement will help keep staff safe and assist with operations. Currently, unvaccinated employees cannot come to work for 10 days after being exposed to COVID-19, which creates staffing and scheduling challenges. Also, many of the hospitals that ImpactLife serves already are requiring their employees to be vaccinated.

“These policies include our own ImpactLife staff who deliver blood to hospitals and who work on mobile blood drives hosted by the hospitals we serve,” Parejko said. “It has increasingly become more challenging to meet staffing requirements for blood drives where fully vaccinated staff are required by the host organization.”