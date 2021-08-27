BILL ON THE ROAD: The Neon Museum in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KWWL) This week in "Bill on the Road," KWWL Travel Editor, Bill Clevlen takes us to the most photographed place in Las Vegas, The Neon Museum.

It is a "graveyard" for all of the old signs from Las Vegas' past.

The signs on display in the outdoor museum do still work, however for a few dollars more you can check out an experience called "Brilliant," where you sit in a separate "graveyard" of old broken neon signs from the Vegas strip, and through video mapping technology, they bring all the signs back to life while you listen to Vegas themed songs blasting overhead.