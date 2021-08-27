Bill Nye the Science Guy to hold lecture at University of Iowa next month

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Emmy-winning engineer, comedian, author, and inventor, Bill Nye will pay a visit to the University of Iowa next month, making good on a planned visit in 2020 that was canceled due to the pandemic.

Nye will give a lecture at Hancher Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on September 27. Free tickets will be available to the general public starting at 11 a.m. on September 7. Tickets will be limited to 2 per person and are available in person, by phone or online.

