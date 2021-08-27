Afghans stuck in Bosnian camp aghast at Taliban takeover

BIHAC, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Thousands of migrants, including many Afghans, are stranded in Bosnia and other Balkan countries while trying to reach wealthy European nations. From migrant camps thousands of miles from home, they are watching the chaos at Kabul airport as fellow Afghans try to flee the Taliban-controlled country in the waning days of a massive airlift. A 23-year-old man who says he left Afghanistan two years ago because he couldn’t find work hopes to somehow reach Western Europe and then help in brother in Afghanistan to join him. It won’t be easy. Already, he has tried 10 times to surreptitiously enter European Union member Croatia in the past four months and was forced back by Croatian police.