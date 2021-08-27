‘A whole a** cow,’ takes trip to Wisconsin McDonalds
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - Hopefully there wasn't a shortage of burgers at a Marshfield, Wisconsin McDonalds location.
Jessica Nelson said she couldn't believe her eyes when she pulled into the McDonalds drive-thru.
She noticed something pressed against the rear window of a car a few spots ahead of her - a cow, patiently riding in the back seat.
She pulled out her phone and recorded a quick video, captioned with: 'There's a whole a** cow in the back seat of that car!!!'
The video has gone viral, having been viewed over 20,000 times when this story was published; just five hours after it was uploaded.