12-state human trafficking operation rescues 47 victims

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) — A multi-state human trafficking operation led to over 100 arrests and the identification of 47 victims.

A 12-state human trafficking operation, coordinated by the Missouri Attorney General's Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol, led to 102 arrests and identified 47 victims.

The operation was conducted in Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin.

The effort, called Operation United Front, used undercover officers who arranged to meet potential human trafficking victims or who posed as victims to identify a buyer or trafficker.

Iowa law enforcement agencies participating in the operation included the Iowa Department of Public Safety, Ankeny Police Department, Clive Police Department, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, Des Moines Police Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Urbandale Police Department, Walcott Police Department, West Des Moines Police Department, and the Mid-Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force.

Those agencies conducted 10 operations to combat human trafficking throughout Iowa. The officers executed 10 search warrants, identified five businesses involved in sex trafficking, made 11 arrests and seized a large quantity of United States currency.

“Human trafficking uniquely affects Iowa given our proximity to major metropolitan areas like Kansas City and Chicago and the intersection of two major interstate systems,” Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens said in a press release. “...together we can prevent this from happening in our state, because even one victim is one too many,” Bayens added.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.