Waterloo Police Department sees two more resignations, open positions up to seven

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Waterloo Police Captain Matthew McGeough, a 19 year veteran of the department is resigning and will leave the department in February.

He is one of two captains on the force ranking under Chief Joel Fitzgerald and Major Joe Leibold. Captain McGeough is instrumental in the implementation and development and operation of the Violent Crime Apprehension Team.

Sources within the department say the resignation comes as a shock. McGeough is thought to be highly regarded by fellow officers, and a possible candidate for chief should the position open up in the future.

The department said that as of Wednesday they had seven open positions.

This comes on the heels of another Waterloo Police officer resignation. Patrol officer Jeremy Berryman, a former Marine, Black Hawk County deputy, and Johnston Officer. He'd been with the department more than five years.

Sources continue to sound the alarm saying morale in the department is low after a higher than average resignation rate this year.