Waterloo Police Chief Fitzgerald responds to letter from former chiefs

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald is responding after a letter written from three former Waterloo Police chiefs raised concerns about the current state of the department.

Former chiefs Dan Trelka, Bernal Koehrsen, and Thomas Jennings released a letter saying the situation within the department is dangerous for Waterloo citizens and want to know about what is being done to address the issue of low morale. They also raised concerns over recent resignations, leaving the department with seven open positions.

In Chief Fitzgerald's response posted on the department's website, he states that "the sky is absolutely not falling in the Waterloo Police Department." Chief Fitzgerald says that it is not uncommon for police departments to have vacancies and that officer turnover is not a situation unique to Waterloo.

"My experience as a police chief has taught me that there are persons who served in law enforcement in the past who unfairly lob criticisms when they lack the introspective capacity to unpack many of the problems that we experience in this industry that were created by those who lacked the vision, effectiveness, or courage to challenge the status quo," Fitzgerald wrote in the post. "Sensationalizing or politicizing these issues is not problem-solving, it is divisive, purposeful and irresponsible."

