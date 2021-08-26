WATCH LIVE: Inmate Thomas Woodard sentencing for the murders of two Anamosa prison staff

KWWL News App users, watch here.

JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- One inmate that has pleaded guilty to the murders of two correctional staff during an attempted escape in March at the Anamosa State Penitentiary is being sentenced Wednesday morning.

Thomas Woodard will be sentenced to life in prison without parole for the two counts of First Degree Murder. He is also guilty of Second Degree Kidnapping and Attempted Murder, which each have a mandatory 25-year prison term.

In a plea hearing on August 6, Woodard admitted to killing correctional officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte by striking each of them multiple times in the head with a hammer. He also admitted to the other counts. Woodard had previously pleaded not guilty to the murders.

As part of the guilty plea, Woodard gave up his right to a trial and will be transferred to custody in Nebraska to serve his sentence.

Michael Dutcher, the other inmate charged with the killing and involved in the attempted escape, is set to go on trial next month. After being delayed, Dutcher's bench trial is now set to begin on September 21.

Court documents show Dutcher will claim he killed nurse Lorena Schulte and correctional officer Robert McFarland in self-defense, or in defense of others despite it being during an attempted escape. Similar to Woodard, Dutcher previously pleaded not guilty to the murders and also waived his right to a jury trial.