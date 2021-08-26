US official: Islamic State group believed to be behind Kabul attack

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A U.S. official says the complex attack outside Kabul airport is "definitely believed" to have been carried out by the Islamic State group.

The official says members of the U.S. military were wounded in Thursday's attack, which involved two suicide bombers and gunmen. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing operations.

The Islamic State group is more radical than the Taliban and has carried out a wave of attacks targeting civilians. The official says evacuation flights have continued to take off from Kabul airport in the waning days of an airlift to help people flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

The twin suicide attacks killed at least 13 people and wounded another 15.