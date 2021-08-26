TRACKING: Severe thunderstorms possible later today into tonight

Today and Tonight: Another warm and very humid day is expected. Increasing clouds are expected throughout the day with a showers and thunderstorms becoming likely later this afternoon and evening. We’ll be watching storms in Nebraska track east into Iowa later this morning into early afternoon. Most of that complex should weaken as it moves in, but we’ll keep an eye on it nonetheless. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s to near 90°, with Heat Index 90°-105° (north to south).

After 6 p.m. will be our higher threat of severe weather. Damaging wind 60-70+ mph will be the primary threat. Some storms may contain hail and there could be an isolated tornado. Heavy rain is also possible as these storms move through. The severe threat should end by midnight, with storms continuing through the overnight.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms are possible once again, especially in the afternoon and evening. There is a slight risk of severe weather once again, but all will be dependent on what happens tonight/early Friday morning. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s to lower 90s once again and it will be humid.

Rainfall through Friday: 0.50" to 3.00" possible, with the heaviest rain in northern Iowa.

This Weekend: Saturday will be dry, but a cold front moves in Saturday night and Sunday bringing another chance of showers and storms.

