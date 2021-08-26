TRACKING: Heavy rain and possible strong winds tonight

Tonight: There is a potential for more storms overnight. Some of the storms could produce strong winds and very heavy rain. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for parts of Iowa. Stronger storms tonight could drop a few inches of rain and cause some flooding issues. Strong winds are also possible with the stronger storms. Temperatures drop into the 60s.

Friday: It is a warm and humid day with highs in the 80s. There is another chance of showers/storms. The best chance for the storms to be strong to severe would be late in the afternoon into the evening.

Friday Night: The chance of showers/storms continues into the evening and tapers off after midnight. Low temperatures are in the low 70s and it remains humid.

Saturday: This is the hot day of the weekend. Highs are in the 90s and humid. The sky has a mix of sun and clouds. Storms are possible Saturday night.

Sunday: Storms are possible into the morning and taper off by early afternoon with some clearing after. Highs are in the mid-80s.