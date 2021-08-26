Teen arrested in deadly Waterloo shooting Tuesday, 20-year-old identified as victim

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Waterloo Police say a teenager was arrested in connection to a deadly Waterloo shooting on Tuesday, August 24, near the Kwik Star off Highway 218.

A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday for Robbery in the 1st Degree Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon.

Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Dayton Sanders of Waterloo. When Police responded to the 1100 block of Washington St., they found Sanders in the median of the 218 with a gunshot wound. He was later determined to be dead.

Police say they are continuing to investigate and speak with witnesses. They ask that anyone in the area at the time of the crime contact them at 319-291-4340.

They are also asking anyone with video or photos regarding the shooting to submit them here.