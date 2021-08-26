Sports cars, drugs, death: Thai police colonel investigated

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai authorities have arrested a fifth police officer in connection with the death of a drug dealer who was allegedly killed while being shaken down in custody for cash, but are still searching for two others, including the suspected ringleader, a police colonel accused of funding a lavish lifestyle through corruption. All five suspects in custody, including a major and a captain, were brought before a judge on Thursday. Authorities are still searching for a police lieutenant as well as the colonel, who earned the nickname “Jo Ferrari” due to his collection of expensive sports cars.