Q&A: For McAvoy, Horgan ‘Together’ is an actor’s dream

James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan didn’t know one another before this year. But the two actors got very familiar very quickly thanks to the new film “Together,” a cutting examination of a failing relationship only held together by their 10-year-old son over a year in the pandemic. Armed with acerbic dialogue and honest monologues written by Tony-winner Dennis Kelly, an Oscar-nominated director in Stephen Daldry and a freedom to break the fourth wall and address the audience directly, McAvoy and Horgan got to flex their skills as actors while diving into the collective trauma of the past 18 months. The film opens in North American theaters Friday.