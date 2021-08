CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KWWL) — The Linn County Sheriff's Office is reporting 13-year-old Angel Dennison is missing.

She was last seen on the morning of August 21st. Dennison is 5'01" is 90 lbs. with brown hair and eyes. Clothing description is unknown.

If you have any information, please contact the Linn County Sheriff's Office at 319-398-3911.