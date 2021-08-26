Skip to Content

Officials: Several US Marines killed in Kabul airport attack

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) -- A U.S. official says several Marines were killed and a number of other American military were wounded Thursday in an attack on Kabul's airport.

U.S. officials have said that information is still coming in and they are trying to determine exact numbers of casualties. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing military operations.

The Pentagon would not say what troops were involved but acknowledged that "a number of U.S. service members were killed."

US official: Islamic State group believed to be behind Kabul attack

Russia: 2 suicide attacks outside Kabul airport; 13 dead

Associated Press

