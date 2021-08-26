Marion man sentenced for more than $13k in fraudulent COVID-19 unemployment benefits

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) - A Marion man will spend the next nine months in federal prison, after he fraudulently received over $13,000 in COVID-19 unemployment funds from the state of Arizona, which he wasn't entitled to.

Brian Lynn Whorton, 55 was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud in January.

Whorton withdrew some of the funds he received in cash, keeping some for himself, and the rest came from a Bitcoin ATM, which he sent to others involved in the scheme.

Along with the sentence, Whorton will have to serve two years of supervised release once he's released from prison. He also was ordered to pay $13,740 in restitution to the state of Arizona.

To try and prevent pandemic-related fraud from taking place, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland created the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force in May. Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or through the NCDF Web Complaint Form.