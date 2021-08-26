Israel to allow goods into Gaza in move to ease tensions

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says it will ease commercial restrictions on the Gaza Strip and expand entry of goods to the Palestinian enclave following days of heightened tensions and the most intense clashes since a May war. Wednesday’s announcement came after hundreds of Palestinians demonstrated near the Israeli border, calling on Israel to ease a crippling blockade days after a similar gathering ended in deadly clashes with the Israeli army. The move will increase imports of new vehicles, and goods and equipment for civilian projects in the Gaza Strip, and increase the number of permits for Gazan businessmen to enter Israel. Hamas said that Egypt would also partially reopen its border with the Gaza Strip.