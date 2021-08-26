Iowa lawmakers react to Afghanistan bombings that killed 12 U.S. service members, 60 others

MORE COVERAGE ON AFGHANISTAN:

Gov. Kim Reynolds

“The state of Iowa joins with the entire nation mourning the devastating loss of 12 U.S. service members killed in action in Kabul earlier today. There are no words that can describe the pain felt by their fellow soldiers, family, and loved ones. Kevin and I send our prayers to their family and to those injured, as well as those brave men and women still standing guard outside the airport. We cannot thank the brave men and women of our Armed Forces enough for what they do to preserve this incredible nation.” Gov. Kim Reynolds

Praying for the Americans and our Afghan allies at the airport in Kabul. This is a sad day for our country and the future of Afghanistan. — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) August 26, 2021

Sen. Joni Ernst

“First and foremost, my heart breaks for the families and loved ones of our brave troops who were killed in action. My prayers are with those who are grieving this loss of life and with our servicemembers who were wounded in these attacks. “It is abundantly clear those wishing to do the U.S. harm—Al-Qaeda, ISIS, Haqqani network, and the Taliban—are still in Afghanistan. The chaos, and now catastrophic bloodshed, that has ensued in Afghanistan over the last few weeks was brought on by the president’s haphazard and hasty withdrawal of U.S. forces. Pulling our troops out before ensuring the safety of American citizens, our partners and allies, and our military equipment was simply incompetent. Leaving the safety of Americans and our allies to the Taliban has been foolish and ill-advised from the start. The decisions by President Biden and his administration have undermined our national security and made America appear as a weak and unreliable partner. “President Biden has a choice: quit and leave innocent Americans and those who have willingly fought alongside us for 20 years to suffer in Afghanistan; or, fulfill his obligation and engage the might of the greatest military in the history of the world to bring Americans and our allies and partners to safety and project America’s strength on the global stage.” Sen. Joni Ernst

My statement on the deadly attacks in Kabul ⤵️ https://t.co/7uv4aR4fW8 pic.twitter.com/ErkwnpvERu — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) August 26, 2021

Sen. Chuck Grassley

“It’s stomach-turning and heartbreaking to have lost twelve of our fellow Americans to a terrorist attack today as they worked to grant safe haven to their fellow Americans and Afghan partners. The justice awaiting those who were complicit in this cowardly attack should serve as a warning to anyone else who might dare to commit any further barbaric acts of violence against our people and our allies. “Barbara and I pray for the families of those fallen American heroes, for our allies who also suffered from this attack, and for those continuing to serve our country with honor and bravery as this mission continues under dangerous circumstances. “These tragic deaths; this perilous moment did not need to occur. Right now, our country’s focus should remain squarely on getting every single American and ally out of harm’s way. Politics can wait. But the day will come when questions about this disorganized and disastrous exit will have to be answered. Americans deserve accountability from leaders who ignored warnings and put us in this catastrophic situation.” Sen. Chuck Grassley

Im monitoring situation at Kabul airport My prayers are w our servicemembers +American citizens + allies on the ground in Afghanistan — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) August 26, 2021

Rep. Ashley Hinson

Iowa representative Ashley Hinson spoke about president Biden's handling of the situation overseas just house before the deadly explosion Thursday morning on KWWL Today in Iowa.

"Failure looks like the Biden Administration and what's been coming out of Afghanistan, plain and simple," Hinson said. "The fact that he ignored that advice from his top generals and his top leaders, diplomats on the ground and our forces on the ground, it's irresponsible, it's reckless and now it's putting American lives in danger."

Later Thursday, Hinson tweeted about the bombings and released a statement.

“The devolving situation in Afghanistan is infuriating. Let’s be clear, President Biden has the blood of Americans on his hands and his Administration is failing the American people and our service members. No more laughing at questions, no more dismissing concerns, and no more dodging the facts. The Administration needs to wake up and step up to keep the American people, our service members, and our Afghan allies safe—now. This is a colossal failure and President Biden and every single person involved with the decisions made in Afghanistan should be brought before Congress to answer to the American people.” Rep. Ashley Hinson

Absolutely heartbreaking. I am praying for their loved ones and fellow troops. https://t.co/NoLJ6jB1VV — Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) August 26, 2021

This is unacceptable.



The American people deserve transparency.



They aren’t getting it from the Biden White House.



They aren’t getting it from the Biden State Department.



Why is this Administration leaving the American people in the dark? https://t.co/rwC56DxpHV — Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) August 26, 2021

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks

“My heart is broken at the loss of our servicemembers in Afghanistan. I am praying for the safety of everyone in the immediate area and that we can get them all out of Afghanistan quickly and safely. This Administration has mishandled the withdrawal since the beginning. For months, I worked with a bipartisan group of members pushing President Biden to begin immediately evacuating American soldiers and citizens, as well as our Afghan partners. We were stonewalled. This withdrawal has been an operational and possible intelligence failure at every step. It is important to separate our need to bring troops home or “end a war” from how this withdrawal was executed. We should not have advertised our withdrawal strategy to the entire world just to fit an arbitrary and symbolic timeline. I want to tell every single American who served and worked in Afghanistan that their service and sacrifices are acknowledged, appreciated, and we are forever in their debt. Even during this withdrawal, our military has performed in exemplary fashion. They have kept our country safe for the last twenty years through their brave actions. Now we must do right by them and work to get every single American out of Afghanistan before there are more lives lost.” Rep. Mariannette Millier-Meeks

I joined my fellow veterans in the bipartisan For Country Caucus to call on the Administration to help American soldiers and civilians and our partners in Afghanistan. We need to help them as soon as possible. #IA02 pic.twitter.com/CmhZErlgKK — Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, M.D. (@RepMMM) August 26, 2021

Rep. Cindy Axne

Absolutely heartbroken at the news that U.S. servicemembers were killed earlier today by terrorist attacks at the Kabul airport in #Afghanistan.



My prayers are with them, their families, and the Americans and our allies who are still working to evacuate those in harm’s way. https://t.co/s8w7TwEDnY — Rep. Cindy Axne (@RepCindyAxne) August 26, 2021

I'm praying for our troops, diplomats, and Afghan partners who are on the ground at Kabul airport today helping with evacuation efforts.



This is a horrific attack on Americans and our allies, and I'll be following this situation closely as we learn more. https://t.co/RSUf2KZeZD — Rep. Cindy Axne (@RepCindyAxne) August 26, 2021

Rep. Randy Feenstra

Devastated to learn multiple Marines lost their lives in today's heinous terrorist attack -- praying for their loved ones, all those who suffered injuries, & for the safety of our troops, American civilians, & our allies.



We need to hear a concrete plan from Biden immediately. https://t.co/1btvCAyrn6 — Rep. Randy Feenstra (@RepFeenstra) August 26, 2021

State Sen. Zach Nunn

Iowa Senator Zach Nunn is doing everything he can to help afghans find refuge who served American troops by organizing an evacuation rescue mission.

The senator is an Airforce veteran who served in Afghanistan prior to his senatorship.

He believes it is the United States' responsibility to get all American allies out of Afghanistan. Last week the senator called out the Biden administration's failure to rescue interpreters and other U.S. allies.

Nunn says he's willing to send jets to near Afghanistan past the August 31 deadline.

"We won't be leaving on the 31st, even though the administration has told through a policy decision, the military leave," Nunn said. "We're going to stay as long as possible, as long as there's funding available, and as long as we're doing good in the area, and this is much bigger than me. This is an entire team, nonpartisan, nonprofit, trying to help people, for as long as we can."