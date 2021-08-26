Illinois requiring health care workers, P-12 school teachers, and higher ed staff to be vaccinated

CHICAGO (WREX) — Teachers, school staff, and healthcare workers in Illinois will be required to get vaccinated.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced vaccines will be required for all P-12 teachers and staff, all higher education personnel, all higher education students, and health care workers in a variety of settings.

Workers and students in applicable settings must receive the first dose of a two-dose vaccination series or a single-dose vaccination by September 5, 2021. Second doses of the vaccine must be received by 30 days after the first dose.

Starting September 5, people unable/unwilling to get vaccinated will be required to be tested weekly. More frequent testing might be required in certain situations, like during an outbreak, according to the governor.

The governor reiterated that vaccinations work and hopes this requirement helps hospitals across the state.

“Let’s be clear: Vaccination is the most effective tool we have for keeping people out of the hospital and preventing deaths.”

From January-July in Illinois, 97% of cases are among unvaccinated, 96% of hospitalizations among unvaccinated, and 95% of deaths among unvaccinated.

The governor also urged other employers to require vaccines.

“We have a tool in our hands that will save lives.”

Pritzker also announced on Thursday that the state will begin requiring masks in indoor settings starting on Monday, August 31.

“The quick spread of this disease in Illinois and across the country is holding us all back from the post-pandemic life we so desperately want to embrace, and it’s harming the most vulnerable among us,” said Governor JB Pritzker said. “We are running out of time as our hospitals run out of beds. Vaccination remains our strongest tool to protect ourselves and our loved ones, to restore post-pandemic life to our communities, and most crucially, to maintain our healthcare system’s ability to care for anyone who walks through their doors in need of help – and Illinois is taking action to keep our communities safe.”