Half of US workers favor employee shot mandate: AP-NORC poll

7:33 am National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Half of American workers are in favor of vaccine requirements at their workplaces at a time when such mandates are gaining traction now that the government has given full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. That finding comes from a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Overall, 47% of in-person workers are in favor, while 26% are opposed. That compares with 59% of remote workers in support of vaccine mandates for people working in person at their workplace. The sentiment is similar for workplace mask mandates.

Associated Press

