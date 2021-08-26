Gov. Reynolds tours storm damage, clean-up efforts bringing communities together

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - Clean-up efforts continue in Oran after Tuesday’s storm brought strong winds. Governor Reynolds walked through the town, taking a look at the leftover damage.

“Basically we did whatever we had to do to keep everything going till we got power back,” Oran Assistant Fire Chief Shane Rachkemmer said.

Flattened crops can still be found driving into town, but tree debris is almost impossible to find. It seems as if there wasn’t even a storm to begin with.

Nearly all the tree debris was cleaned up by community members in a matter of 24 hours.

“Just make sure everything was okay and then the next morning we all just got together and went back to work and just started cleaning again till we got it done,” Rachkemmer said.

The power went out Tuesday evening and didn’t turn back on until around 4:15 p.m. The next day.

The fire department staying lit with a generator in order to serve as a shelter and cooling center, providing air conditioning and water to those in need. Assistant Fire Chief Rachkemmer stayed up through the night, knocking on every door of the nearly 100 residents Oran has.

“They don’t even think about it. They are calling or just showing up and saying ‘what can I do? Where can I go? How can I be helpful,” Governor Kim Reynolds said.

Governor Reynolds listened to stories from residents and emergency management while offering help by connecting with organizations that assisted after last year’s derecho.

“Hopefully maybe going down some of the same paths that they were able to do in Cedar Rapids,” Gov. Reynolds said.

A few miles away in Fairbank, the Wapsie Valley High School also took hard hits from the storm.

“It actually tumbled like a tumbleweed across the field and it’s all bent,” Wapsie Valley Superintendent Dave Larson said describing what the storm did to the school’s baseball field.

A couple of school athletic teams were out practicing right before the storm hit and were able to take cover inside the school.

Superintendent Larson says the baseball team has been working hard over the last few years to get the baseball field to where it was before the storm destroyed it.

“Bleachers ended up in right field, center field, and even beyond the fencing in the outfield,” Larson said.

Both the communities of Oran and Fairbank preparing themselves for the next storm.

“They always come together so they will do that again,” Larson said.