Former Waterloo Police Chiefs pen letter rebuking current environment

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Since taking over nearly 14 months ago, Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald has, at times, been at the center of controversy.

The police department's legacy Griffin logo was compared to a KKK symbol, and was eventually replaced under his watch.

The department has also dealt with a higher than normal turnover, currently down seven positions according the latest department numbers.

The latest high profile resignation involved one of only two captains within the department.

The chief, who has been in Waterloo just over one year, has been scrutinized for a number of job applications he's submitted around the country that have surfaced, indicating he would like to leave Iowa.

Mayoral candidate, and city councilwoman Margaret Klein, has called for Fitzgerald to resign.

Mayor Hart has said he has complete confidence in the city's Police Chief.

Within the department, talk of low morale has been an ongoing issue among officers.

The latest blow to the department comes as three former Waterloo Police chiefs have penned a letter. They are rebuking the current department leadership, and are addressing the state of morale among officers.

Read the full letter below: