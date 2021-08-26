Food Truck Festival “rolling” into Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) – Foodies, listen up! A new food-related festival is “rolling” into Waterloo Labor Day weekend. The inaugural Food Truck Festival kicks of Saturday, September 4 at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza.

Organized by Main Street Waterloo and presented by JSA Development, the festival will bring in more than a dozen food vendors from around the state offering a diverse selection of foods.

Secret judges will be awarding the “Yummo Award” and attendees will also have the chance to vote on the “Food Favorite,” “Flavoursome,” and “Treat Youself” awards.

Tickets are $5 for adults. Kids 12 and younger are free, but must be accompanied by an adult. Vendors will offer $2 samples of the food item they are entering into the compeition along with their full menu of items for purchase.

If you really want to go all-out, VIP tickets are $50. These tickets have special perks like “Fast Food” lines to shorten wait times and the samples are included. You also get access to a tent for shade, tables, chairs and additional food and drink samples.

