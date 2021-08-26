Flood Watch from THU 8:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Fayette County

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING…

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flood Watch for portions of Iowa and southeast Minnesota,

including the following areas, in Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw,

Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek. In

southeast Minnesota, Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted,

Wabasha and Winona.

* Through Friday morning.

* Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are forecast to track across the

region tonight. A widespread 1 to 3 of inches of rain with

localized amounts of 3 to 6 inches are possible by sunrise on

Friday.

* Expect flooding of low-lying areas and other locations prone to

flooding, such as urban areas and low water crossings. Rapid rises

in local streams and rivers may impact locations along these

waterways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop. If camping along streams,

keep your phone on for any possible flood warnings.

