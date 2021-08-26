Flash Flood Watch from THU 10:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT

Flash Flood Watch from THU 10:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Linn County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING
THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING…
The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for
* Portions of northwest Illinois and Iowa, including the following
areas, in northwest Illinois, Carroll and Jo Daviess. In Iowa,
Benton, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson, Jones and Linn.
* From 10 PM CDT this evening through Friday morning.
* Thunderstorms will develop in northern Iowa tonight and move east
southeast through sunrise. Rainfall potential of 2 to 4 inches is
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&