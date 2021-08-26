Flash Flood Watch from THU 10:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jones County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING

THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING…

The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for

* Portions of northwest Illinois and Iowa, including the following

areas, in northwest Illinois, Carroll and Jo Daviess. In Iowa,

Benton, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson, Jones and Linn.

* From 10 PM CDT this evening through Friday morning.

* Thunderstorms will develop in northern Iowa tonight and move east

southeast through sunrise. Rainfall potential of 2 to 4 inches is

possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&