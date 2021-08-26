Flags ordered at half-staff to honor U.S. service members killed in the Kabul attack

(KWWL) — Gov. Reynolds has ordered flags at half-staff immediately until sunset on August 30th, 2021 to honor fallen U.S. service members and victims killed in the August 26th Kabul attack. This is in conjunction with President Biden's proclamation to lower flags at half-staff for the same amount of time.

"The state of Iowa joins with the entire nation mourning the devastating loss of 12 U.S. service members killed in action in Kabul earlier today. There are no words that can describe the pain felt by their fellow soldiers, family, and loved ones. Kevin and I send our prayers to their family and to those injured, as well as those brave men and women still standing guard outside the airport. We cannot thank the brave men and women of our Armed Forces enough for what they do to preserve this incredible nation." Governor Kim Reynolds

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout Iowa.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.