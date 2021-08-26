Dubuque Police Department launches online report form for property crimes and misdemeanors

DUBUQUE, IA (KWWL) -- On August 25th the Dubuque County police department launched its new online report form. This is a new way for people in Dubuque to report crimes in their neighborhoods from the comfort of their homes.

The online form will cut out the need for an officer to report to property crime in person as this new system aims to be more efficient for police as well as reporting citizens.

"It gives people an option to just simply do it online vs having an officer come out to meet with them," Dubuque Police Lieutenant Ted McClimon said.

The only crimes that are valid for the form are property crimes. This would include criminal mischief and theft of items below or at $300. This form serves the purpose of putting your report on record for crimes that have no known suspects and have very few leads for officers to follow.

"Not a whole lot for us to follow up on in those specific cases," McClimmon said. "So it gives people an option to just simply do it online vs having an officer come out to meet with them."

Once you have finished filing a report, you will get a reference number for updates on your filed case. Reports can be filed at cityofdubuque.org/police.