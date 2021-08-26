Disaster proclamation issued for Bremer and Fayette counties

(KWWL) — Bremer and Fayette counties have been issued a disaster proclamation by Governor Kim Reynolds following severe weather on August 24th and continuing.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program is available for Bremer and Fayette. The Grant Program provides up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level for a family of three. Original receipts are required for reimbursement and potential applicants have 45 days to submit a claim.

Disaster Case Management Program is for serious needs for disaster-related problems, injury or adverse conditions. Disaster case managers work with clients to create a recovery plan and give advice. There are no income requirements for this program and closes within 180 days.

Damage to property, roads, utilities and other storm-related information may be reported. The information will be collected by the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.