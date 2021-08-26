DEA encouraging families to talk drug safety with kids; as students head back to school

(KWWL) - As students continue to head back to school, the DEA wants to warn families about the dangers of drugs and how you can help protect your student from them.

Living in an age of technology, the department warns it's easier for kids to buy drugs these days, from methamphetamine to marijuana, due to easy access to the internet and social media. Therefore, the DEA is advising families to sit down with their kids and have a talk about drug safety.

According to the DEA Omaha Division, the department seized up to 4,000 counterfeit pills within the state last year. However, this year, the department has already seized up to 3,400 counterfeit pills in Iowa and has noticed more middle-school-aged kids are buying.

Public information officer, Emily Murray said it's urgent to start warning your kids about the dangers of drugs, especially when some, like counterfeit pills, are made to look safe.

"They're made to look exactly like legitimate pharmaceutical brand medications, so they're made to look like Oxy they're made to look like Xanax or Aderal different things that people are used to taking," Murray said.

Noticing a younger demographic is starting to buy drugs, Murray also said it's important to start having these conversations and let them know experimenting can lead to deadly consequences.

"25% to 26% of these pills are laced with fentanyl, fentanyl is incredibly lethal, its 50 times strong than heroin, 100 times stronger than morphine," Murray said, "it takes just two milligrams which is equivalent to a few grains of salt to be considered a lethal dose for most people."

Murray highly encourages you to start having conversations when your kids are young. While it's important to get drug safety points across, Murray also said it's equally important to make sure your child is responding and internalizing the information.

If you're having a had time starting the conversation, Murray recommends using visual examples, especially for younger-aged kids.

MORE RESOURCES :