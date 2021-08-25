Waterloo crews fight car fire that spread to house and caused significant damage

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Waterloo Fire and Rescue responded to a car-turned-house fire Wednesday that caused significant damage.

Just before Noon, crews were called to the 900 block of W 9th St. for a report of a car fully engulfed in flames that then spread to the home and garage.

A KWWL crew says it was an active scene that has been controlled but as of 12:30 p.m. firefighters were still hosing down hotspots.

Waterloo Fire and Rescue had to break into the attic of the home, where the fire had spread. A crew member said they had to send in chainsaws, ladders, and axes to try and get access to the attic to put out the remaining flames.

Two people were inside the house and started smelling smoke when the car was on fire before it caused severe damage to the house, and were able to make it out safely. The car that was engulfed was owned by a friend of the homeowner.

Fire officials say that the house is not currently liveable and they will help the resident find a place to stay if needed.

Fire officials know that the fire started with the car, but it remains unclear what caused it.