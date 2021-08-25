TRACKING: Warm and humid afternoon; More storm chances

Today: Showers will wrap up early this afternoon, leading us to a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. This will allow temperatures to recover into the upper 80s to lower 90s with dew points in the 70s, so it’s going to be another muggy day. There may be a few pop-up showers or storms that develop this afternoon, but nothing as widespread as Tuesday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. There is a slight chance of a few storms, especially in northern Iowa, toward daybreak. Lows will be in the 60s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid once again. We’ll watch for showers and thunderstorms by late morning through the evening hours. The storms in the afternoon and evening have the potential to be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail possible. Locally heavy rain will also be possible. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s but it will continue to be humid.

Thursday Night/Friday: Another round of storms will be possible Temperatures Friday will be close to 90°.

This Weekend: A cold front will move through Saturday night and Sunday, bringing another chance of storms. Behind that, cooler and less humid air.

