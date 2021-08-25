TRACKING: More rain on the way

Today: Another system may traverse through Eastern Iowa this morning, giving light showers to the north and storms to the south. A widespread severe event is not expected, but a few strong to severe storms are possible. Hazards could include large hail and damaging wind gusts. Another round of storms may develop in our southern counties later this afternoon and evening. Again, large hail and damaging wind gusts could pose a threat. North winds are at 5-10 mph. We’re not done with the heat and humidity either! High temperatures warm to the mid 80s to low 90s, with dew points remaining in the low to mid 70s. Heat indices could be near 95-100 degrees.

Tonight: The chance for storms remains through the overnight. Winds shift out of the east at 5-10 mph. Low temperatures fall to the low to mid 60s.

Thursday: Showers and storms may be possible through much of the day Thursday. High temperatures rise to only the mid to upper 80s, but dew points are still stuck in the low 70s.

Thursday Night: Can’t rule out more rain pushing into Thursday night. Low temperatures drop to the upper 60s.

Friday: Chance of showers and storms to end the work week. South winds are at 10-15 mph. High temperatures are right back in the 90s for some, with humidity increasing.

This Weekend: Storms moves into the area early Saturday and then through much of Sunday, as a cold front passes through. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.