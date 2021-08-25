TRACKING: Another Chance of Severe Storms

Tonight: The sky is mostly clear through most of the night. There is a slight chance for an isolated storm late tonight. It stays muggy and because of that, overnight lows are in the 60s.

Thursday: Stay weather aware during the afternoon and evening when storms are most likely. Some storms could be severe. The primary threat is damaging wind. Hail and flash flooding is possible. Isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Highs are in the 80 with a light southeast wind.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers and storms will continue. This turns into more of a heavy rain and possible flooding situation. Low temperatures are in the 60s.

Friday: Scattered showers and storms continue into the day with a gusty south wind. High temperatures reach the upper 80s.

Weekend: Chance of shower/storms both days. Sunday has a little better chance for the storms. Highs are in the low 90s Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday.