Three Waterloo teens arrested for July shooting of 5-year-old in the arm

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Three Waterloo teens are in custody for charges relating to a shots fired incident on July 18, where a 5-year-old was shot in the arm.

Waterloo Police served 5 search warrants on Tuesday morning, resulting in three 17-year-olds being arrested.

When officers arrived at the 100 block of W. Argyle St on the night of the shooting, they found the 5-year-old who had been shot in the arm. The child was taken to Allen Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said that multiple people were seen running from the area.

Police say that recovered video shows the suspects shooting at an SUV on Logan as it drove by Argyle St. Police also found 30 spent casings. Through the investigation, they were able to identify the suspects and serve the warrants.

The three teens are charged with Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and Willful Injury.