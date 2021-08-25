Severe storms rip through Oran, Oelwein

ORAN, Iowa (KWWL) - Severe storms ripped through Fayette County and other parts of Eastern Iowa Tuesday, uprooting trees, destroying farm buildings and more.

In Oran, dozens of trees were down in residential neighborhoods. Siding of farm buildings was also strewn about the streets.

STORM VIDEO:

Video captured by Rob Ratchford shows the storm blowing through Oran. There have been reports of downed trees and power lines across parts of eastern Iowa.



Winds were gusting at 90 - 100 mph six miles away at the Oelwein Municipal Airport, according to Fayette County Emergency Management.