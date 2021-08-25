Skip to Content

Severe storms rip through Oran, Oelwein

A large tree ripped from the ground in Oran
Siding from a farm building lying on the ground.

ORAN, Iowa (KWWL) - Severe storms ripped through Fayette County and other parts of Eastern Iowa Tuesday, uprooting trees, destroying farm buildings and more.

In Oran, dozens of trees were down in residential neighborhoods. Siding of farm buildings was also strewn about the streets.

Winds were gusting at 90 - 100 mph six miles away at the Oelwein Municipal Airport, according to Fayette County Emergency Management.

