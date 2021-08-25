Rolling Stones bandmates salute late drummer Charlie Watts

LONDON (AP) — Members of the Rolling Stones have shared tributes to their unshakeable drummer Charlie Watts, who died Tuesday at the age of 80. Band frontman Mick Jagger posted a photo on Twitter of a smiling Watts seated behind a drum. Lead guitarist Keith Richards shared a picture of a drum set with a hanging sign reading “Closed.” Guitarist Ronnie Wood posted a photo of himself and his late bandmate captioned “I love you my fellow Gemini — I will dearly miss you — you are the best.” On the Rollingstones.com website, only a black-silhouetted portrait of Watts appeared. Watts’ publicist announced Tuesday that the musician died in a London hospital surrounded by his family.