Rainfall Totals 8-25-2021

Rainfall Totals 8-25-2021New
Severe storms rolled through Eastern Iowa yesterday afternoon through the evening hours. Pole barns, grain bins, crops, roofs, and trees are just a few things damaged in the storm's wake. Overnight into this morning, more storms pushed through and brought heavy rains to our southern counties. Here's a look at rainfall totals from 10 AM Tuesday through 8 AM Wednesday:
|Waterloo
|1.80
|Dubuque
|1.49
|Cedar Rapids
|0.32
|Iowa City
|1.08
|Anamosa 3SSW, IA
|1.71
|Asbury 0.4 SW
|0.54
|Cedar Rapids 5.2 NNE
|0.90
|CEDAR RAPIDS NO 1, IA
|0.54
|Center Junction 2.6 W
|1.88
|Center Point 4.0 SSE
|0.84
|CLUTIER, IA
|0.70
|Decorah 4.9SE
|0.54
|DECORAH, IA
|0.41
|Dubuque #3, IA
|1.47
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.37
|Dubuque L&D 11, IA
|0.31
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.45
|Dysart 3.1 N
|0.97
|ELKADER 6SSW, IA
|0.28
|FAYETTE, IA
|0.50
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|0.56
|GARWIN, IA
|0.61
|GRUNDY CENTER, IA
|0.32
|GUTTENBERG L & D 10, IA
|0.24
|Hopkinton 5.4 WSW
|0.74
|IOWA CITY, IA
|1.50
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|1.16
|LOWDEN, IA
|0.66
|MANCHESTER NO. 2, IA
|1.76
|Marengo 3.6 N
|0.63
|MARENGO, IA
|0.75
|NEW HAMPTON, IA
|0.57
|North Liberty 0.7 SSW
|1.08
|Oelwein 0.3 E
|0.41
|Parnell
|3.20
|Peosta 2.9 E
|0.85
|Riverside 2 SE
|2.25
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.84
|Schleswig 0.4 NE
|0.12
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|2.15
|Sigourney, IA
|1.69
|TRAER, IA
|0.45
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.98
|Waterloo 6.7 E
|1.62
|WAUCOMA, IA
|0.55
|WILLIAMSBURG 3 SE, IA
|3.45