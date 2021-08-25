Rainfall Totals 8-25-2021

Severe storms rolled through Eastern Iowa yesterday afternoon through the evening hours. Pole barns, grain bins, crops, roofs, and trees are just a few things damaged in the storm's wake. Overnight into this morning, more storms pushed through and brought heavy rains to our southern counties. Here's a look at rainfall totals from 10 AM Tuesday through 8 AM Wednesday:

Waterloo 1.80 Dubuque 1.49 Cedar Rapids 0.32 Iowa City 1.08 Anamosa 3SSW, IA 1.71 Asbury 0.4 SW 0.54 Cedar Rapids 5.2 NNE 0.90 CEDAR RAPIDS NO 1, IA 0.54 Center Junction 2.6 W 1.88 Center Point 4.0 SSE 0.84 CLUTIER, IA 0.70 Decorah 4.9SE 0.54 DECORAH, IA 0.41 Dubuque #3, IA 1.47 Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.37 Dubuque L&D 11, IA 0.31 Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.45 Dysart 3.1 N 0.97 ELKADER 6SSW, IA 0.28 FAYETTE, IA 0.50 Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.56 GARWIN, IA 0.61 GRUNDY CENTER, IA 0.32 GUTTENBERG L & D 10, IA 0.24 Hopkinton 5.4 WSW 0.74 IOWA CITY, IA 1.50 Lisbon 0.1 W 1.16 LOWDEN, IA 0.66 MANCHESTER NO. 2, IA 1.76 Marengo 3.6 N 0.63 MARENGO, IA 0.75 NEW HAMPTON, IA 0.57 North Liberty 0.7 SSW 1.08 Oelwein 0.3 E 0.41 Parnell 3.20 Peosta 2.9 E 0.85 Riverside 2 SE 2.25 Robins 0.8 SE 0.84 Schleswig 0.4 NE 0.12 Shellsburg 2.9 S 2.15 Sigourney, IA 1.69 TRAER, IA 0.45 Vining 0.2 ENE 0.98 Waterloo 6.7 E 1.62 WAUCOMA, IA 0.55 WILLIAMSBURG 3 SE, IA 3.45