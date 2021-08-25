Skip to Content

Rainfall Totals 8-25-2021

8:34 am Schnack's Weather Blog

Severe storms rolled through Eastern Iowa yesterday afternoon through the evening hours. Pole barns, grain bins, crops, roofs, and trees are just a few things damaged in the storm's wake. Overnight into this morning, more storms pushed through and brought heavy rains to our southern counties. Here's a look at rainfall totals from 10 AM Tuesday through 8 AM Wednesday:

Waterloo1.80
Dubuque1.49
Cedar Rapids0.32
Iowa City1.08
 Anamosa 3SSW, IA1.71
 Asbury 0.4 SW 0.54
 Cedar Rapids 5.2 NNE 0.90
 CEDAR RAPIDS NO 1, IA0.54
 Center Junction 2.6 W 1.88
 Center Point 4.0 SSE 0.84
 CLUTIER, IA0.70
 Decorah 4.9SE 0.54
 DECORAH, IA0.41
 Dubuque #3, IA1.47
 Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.37
 Dubuque L&D 11, IA0.31
 Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.45
 Dysart 3.1 N 0.97
 ELKADER 6SSW, IA0.28
 FAYETTE, IA0.50
 Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.56
 GARWIN, IA0.61
 GRUNDY CENTER, IA0.32
 GUTTENBERG L & D 10, IA0.24
 Hopkinton 5.4 WSW 0.74
 IOWA CITY, IA1.50
 Lisbon 0.1 W 1.16
 LOWDEN, IA0.66
 MANCHESTER NO. 2, IA1.76
 Marengo 3.6 N 0.63
 MARENGO, IA0.75
 NEW HAMPTON, IA0.57
 North Liberty 0.7 SSW 1.08
 Oelwein 0.3 E 0.41
 Parnell3.20
 Peosta 2.9 E 0.85
 Riverside 2 SE2.25
 Robins 0.8 SE 0.84
 Schleswig 0.4 NE 0.12
 Shellsburg 2.9 S 2.15
 Sigourney, IA1.69
 TRAER, IA0.45
 Vining 0.2 ENE 0.98
 Waterloo 6.7 E 1.62
 WAUCOMA, IA0.55
 WILLIAMSBURG 3 SE, IA3.45
Joie Bettenhausen

Meteorologist

