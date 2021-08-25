Pork snacks recalled in UK after link to salmonella cases

LONDON (AP) — Several types of crispy pork snacks have been pulled from sale in Britain after almost 180 people became ill with suspected salmonella poisoning. The packets of pork scratchings sold under the labels Mr. Porky, Jay’s and The Real Pork Crackling Company were all made by snack company the Tayto Group. The Food Standards Agency said links were found between the products and 176 cases of salmonella poisoning across the U.K since September, at least 12 of which required hospitalization. Tayto said Wednesday that has ordered “a precautionary recall” of the products. Pork scratchings, which are crispy pieces of fried and salted pig skin, are a popular bar snack in Britain.