‘Pain compliance’: Video shows trooper pummeling Black man

MONROE, La. (AP) — Graphic body camera video kept secret for more than two years shows a Louisiana State trooper pummeling a Black motorist 18 times with a flashlight — an attack the trooper defended as “pain compliance.” The Associated Press obtained footage of the May 2019 traffic stop in Monroe that left Aaron Larry Bowman with a broken jaw, broken ribs and other injuries. The beating came less than three weeks after troopers punched, stunned and dragged another Black motorist, Ronald Greene, before he died in custody. Federal prosecutors are examining both cases in a widening investigation into police brutality and potential cover-ups.