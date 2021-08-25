Mexico undecided on reinstating “remain in Mexico” policy

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department is not saying whether the government will allow the U.S. to reinstate the “remain in Mexico” policy of sending asylum seekers back across the border to wait for hearings on asylum claims. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to block a lower court ruling ordering the administration of President Joe Biden to reinstate the Trump-era policy of forcing people to wait in Mexico. Roberto Velasco is the Mexican government’s director for North American affairs. Velasco said the court ruling is not binding on Mexico. He said Mexico will start “technical discussions” with U.S. officials to evaluate what should be done.