IDPH: Almost 80% of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated

(KWWL) — Despite current COVID-19 numbers being just a fraction of what they were at the state's peak in November 2020, Iowa has been experiencing increasing cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in recent weeks as the delta variant continues to spread.

In a release on Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health says the majority of current COVID-19 hospitalizations are among unvaccinated Iowans. The CDC reports over 60% of Iowans 12 and older are fully vaccinated with recent increased daily vaccine administration rates. Some Iowa hospitals have also seen an increase in children with RSV, limiting the capacity for other patients.

As of August 25th:

79% of hospital patients with COVID were not vaccinated

86% of ICU patients were not vaccinated before being infected

87% of hospital patients with COVID are age 40 and older

2% of children under 18 account for COVID hospitalizations

IDPH is reporting 42 more COVID-19 deaths occurring between July 24-August 22, 2021.

"We have many tools we need to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe and the single most important tool we have is the vaccine, which is highly effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death. For anyone who was waiting for the assurance of full FDA authorization, I urge you to schedule your appointment today," Interim Director Kelly Garcia, IDPH

For COVID testing, the IDPH and State Hygienic Lab are providing free at-home test kits. These kits are designed for proactive diagnosis including:

Before/after traveling

Ensuring negative results before attending events

Recently COVID-19 positive and ensuring a negative result

To have on hand for family in case of exposure

For details, go to testiowa.com to order a test kit or find a pick-up site near you.