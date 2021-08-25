Hazardous materials incident at Eddyville plant under investigation

Residents near the Ajinomoto plant in the southern Iowa community of Eddyville have been told to 'shelter in place', due to some kind of hazardous materials incident at the plant.

HazMat experts are on the scene to complete a threat assessment of the apparent chemical spill.

The Wapello County Sheriff's Office says some traffic may be re-routed for a time Wednesday night on Highway 63 and surrounding roads, At last report, Highway 63 north remains open to northbound traffic. So does Highway 163.