Grant Wood AEA extends mobile crisis counseling to rural school districts

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Grant Wood Area Education Agency is partnering with Foundation 2 Crisis Services to extend its crisis intervention services to students in all of the 32 public school districts in its area.

Those services are the Juvenile Family Assistance and Stabilization Track -- or J-FAST -- and it's a program tailored to mobile crisis intervention specifically for youth.

The Grant Wood AEA extended its 18-month pilot program to include all rural school districts in its area.

John Speer is the Chief Administrator of Grant Wood AEA.

"You have a student showing suicidal ideation, for example. You call Foundation 2 Crisis. There's a dedicated line just for schools. Foundation 2 sends out a mobile crisis counselor, that's a licensed mental health counselor, within an hour," Spear said. "That person assesses the situation, stabilizes the situation, helps plan next steps."

The goal of providing these services to students in school is to help them get counseling services and to keep them in school. One of those school districts to benefit from these services is Alburnett Community Schools, which serves roughly 700 students in grades K through 12.

Dani Trimble is the Superintendent, Alburnett Community Schools. The district already has counseling services on site but Trimble says she is grateful to Grant Wood AEA for this new resource.

"The J-FAST program adds kind of that first response in the moment we need help right now to the menu of offerings that we have available to us. I do hope that the situations don't arise and these kind of services aren't needed but it certainly is comforting to know that professionals are one phone call away to be here to assist students and families and our staff right in the moment," Trimble said.

Grant Wood's commitment to the rural schools starts with this first year, which will bring mobile crisis counseling services from a licensed mental health counselor to 27 school districts in 7 counties in Eastern Iowa.

To pay for the J-FAST program in schools, Grant Wood AEA took a portion of the $3.1 million dollars the legislature appropriated to the AEA system for mental health work.

Grant Wood AEA has been providing crisis intervention services to many Linn County metropolitan school districts. The agency supports more than 72,000 students in Eastern Iowa.

.