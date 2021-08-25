French judge to consider Afghan evacuee who left watch zone

PARIS (AP) — An Afghan evacuee who was placed under surveillance in France for suspected indirect links to the Taliban is scheduled to appear before a judge for allegedly leaving the Paris region hotel where he was confined. The Paris prosecutor’s office says the man faces up to three years in prison and a maximum 45,000-euro ($52,875) fine if convicted during Wednesday’s urgent hearing of failing to respect an administrative surveillance order. It has not been made clear how far the man who left the security parameter strayed or why. He arrived in Paris last weekend and was immediately placed under watch, along with the four others, while observing a COVID-19 quarantine at the hotel.