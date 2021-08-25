Fayette County still cleaning up following Tuesday’s storm

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two towns in rural Fayette County didn't have power restored until late Wednesday afternoon following powerful storms that rolled through Tuesday evening.

Oran and Westgate both saw utility crews working throughout the day trying to repair the damage done to the electric grid. Meanwhile, neighbors lent a hand to their own as massive tree limbs littered the town.

Driving south things were just as bad with the McClain family farm's machine shed losing its entire roof.

"When I was on the road a mile north of here, I couldn't see my machine shed roof like I normally can, so I thought, well, that's not good," said William McClain. "We'll rebound, family's healthy, so we're good."

McClain said he has insurance for any equipment damaged in the shed. Ultimately, he's thankful his family and home were spared.

Metal from the roof of the shed decorated the trees of his property, some of it crossing the road into a cornfield.

Our KWWL crew witnessed plenty of crop damage in the area and lots of tree limbs down in Fairbank as well.

More severe weather is possible Thursday. Follow Storm Track 7 for the latest on the week's forecast.