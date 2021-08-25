Experts ask everyone to step up as Iowa City sees spike in cases

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - This week, Johnson County is reporting between 30 and 40 new COVID cases every day. That is a steep increase from July, where numbers were in the single digits.

Experts say this is troubling, however we are in a better position than last August.

"Will we see 100-case days? It's less likely," Johnson County Community Health Manager Sam Jarvis said.

Iowa City set its single-day record for COVID-19 cases on August 28, 2020 at 279 positive tests. This was driven by students returning to campus and resuming nightlife activities without masks or social distancing. Iowa City became the second-worst COVID hotspot in the country relative to its population.

"The difference between last year and now is we know that vaccines are available," Jarvis said.

Sixty-two percent of Johnson County's overall population is fully-vaccinated, along with 71.6% of the eligible population. That is above average for the state of Iowa.

Jarvis says those numbers will help residents weather the current wave of COVID cases but masking in public would also help tremendously.

Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague issued a face mask mandate last Thursday, but it is not enforceable at businesses. Governor Reynolds has also said it is illegal because of the state's ban on city-wide mask mandates.

The county is recommending everyone wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, to slow the spread of the Delta variant.

"As a collective, as a community, we can still tackle this together --and we need to," Jarvis said.